Kathmandu, 20 March: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is set to set up an emergency fund worth Rs 100 million to fight coronavirus. A metropolis meeting on Thursday took a decision to this effect. Metropolis ward, small, medium and big, each would receive Rs 200,000, Rs 300,000 and Rs 400,000 respectively from the fund to check and control the infection, according to metropolis mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya .

People’s News Monitoring Service