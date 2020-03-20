National Assembly meeting deferred

Kathmandu, 20 March : The National Assembly (NA) has been postponed its meeting indefinitely until further notice.Likewise, sessions of various legislative bodies at the federal and provincial levels, too, have been postponed indefinitely fearing the spread of COVID-19.
It should be noted that a meeting of the Parliamentary Business Affairs Committee had on Thursday decided to defer the House sessions till March 26.
People’s News Monitoring Service
Previous « PM Oli and Dahal holding meeting at Baluatar