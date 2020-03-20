  • Friday 20th March 2020
National Assembly meeting deferred

  • Published on: March 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 March : The National Assembly (NA) has been postponed its meeting indefinitely until further notice.Likewise, sessions of various legislative bodies at the federal and provincial levels, too, have been postponed indefinitely fearing the spread of COVID-19.
    It should be noted that a meeting of the Parliamentary Business Affairs Committee had on Thursday decided to defer the House sessions till March 26.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

