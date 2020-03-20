Valley editors announce closure of newspapers for sometime; online edition will continue

Kathmandu, 20 March: Considering coronavirus havoc in the country, editors associated with the Networking of Print Media has announced closure of leading weeklies for uncertain period.

A meeting chaired by Dev Prakash Tripathi this afternoon decided to stop print edition of weeklies associated with the organization for some period.

Weeklies going to stop their publication for the time being are Jana Aastha, Drishti, Sanghu, Ghatana Ra Bichar, Budhabar, Jana Ahwaan, People’s Review, Tarun, Haak, Nepali Patra, Tarun, Jana Dharana, etc.

However, online update of the weeklies will continue.

In a joint statement has been issued by Tripathi and Shambhu Shrestha it is stated that due to the adverse situation created by the coronavirus outbreak, editors have compelled to close their publications for certain period.

People’s News Monitoring Service