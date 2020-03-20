PM Oli and Dahal holding meeting at Baluatar

Kathmandu, 20 March: Prime Minister and party chairman KP Sharma Oli and another party chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda are holding meeting at PM’s official residence in Baluatar now.

Earlier, Dahal had informed that due to the coronavirus outbreak, he was not going to meet party workers for some days and he was staying at his residence. However, Dahal reached Baluatar this morning to meet PM Oli.

PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa informed that both the leaders are holding meeting at Baluatar.

The leaders are holding discussion on completing remaining works related to party unification and other contemporary issues, Thapa informed.

People’s News Monitoring Service