PM Oli announces semi-lockdown

Kathmandu, 20 March: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressing to the nation announced a two-week long semi-lockdown beginning from 22 March in combating against coronavirus outbreak.

PM Oli has asked citizens to stay at home except for essential activities.

He said that all international flights are going to be suspended from 22 March to 31 March; long-route passenger buses will be suspended from March 22 to April 2; Nepali nationals will not be allowed to travel abroad.

People’s News Monitoring Service