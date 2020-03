Kathmandu, 21 March :Acting on a tip-off,police have arrested Man Bahadur Rai alias Kumar ,Rautahat district in-charge of outlawed Netra Bikram Chand alias Biplav-led outfit . According to police, Kamal Gurung alias Jagat has also been apprehended from Mahadev Danda in Chandranigahapur Municipality-3 of Rautahat distric .

