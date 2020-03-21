  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
CellPay brings “2020-S20 Offer” campaign

  • Published on: March 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 March: Cellcom Pvt Ltd, an NRB licensed payment service provider CellPay has come up with a new campaign – “2020-S20 Offer” for their customers starting from 20 March to 9 April 2020. Under this campaign, one of the lucky CellPay customers will get a chance to win the latest Samsung Galaxy S20.

    CellPay customers can participate in this campaign simply by making transaction through CellPay (minimum of Rs. 20) in recharge, utility payment, P2P fund transfer (except merchant payment) after which they will receive a unique code for lucky draw. The code will then be registered and the particular customer will be eligible for lucky draw. Finally based on the lucky draw, one lucky CellPay customer will get a chance to win a brand new Samsung Galaxy S20.

    Additionally, 7 lucky winners will get a chance to win exciting gift hampers from Payless, X-age and Address Lounge every week.

    This campaign is valid for both old and new CellPay customers.

    CellPay is an easy, fast and reliable payment service provider that can easily be used both in smartphone and web application.

