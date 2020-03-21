  • Saturday 21st March 2020
Foreigners have to wait for further notice to trek in Nepal

  • Published on: March 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 March : Trekking permit for foreign national(s) has been temporarily halted in a bid to prevent possible spread of the COVID-19 in the country.The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has informed about the closure of distribution of trekking information management system (TIMS) cards until a further notice though a press statement  and with this, no foreign national will be eligible for trekking here. The decision comes into effect from today itself.

    TIMS card is mandatory for any foreigner to going for in Nepal-based routes. TIMS is taken as one of the important sources of income in Nepal’s tourism. A foreign tourist is charged Rs 200 to go for a trek through individually and the fess Rs 1,000 if it is processed through organisation-level.

