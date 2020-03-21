  • Saturday 21st March 2020
People's Review

Germany offers 1 million euros

  • Published on: March 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 March : The German government is topping up the existing health program in Nepal with an extra one million Euro grant to respond to the emergency situations caused by COVID-19. Supporting partner countries’ epidemic preparedness has been a core part of German-supported health programming for decades and in times of COVID-19, this work is gaining in urgency, a press release issued by the embassy states.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

