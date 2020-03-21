  • Saturday 21st March 2020
People's Review

Government to build fifty-bed hospital, close all border crossings

  • Published on: March 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 March : The State 1 government has decided to set up a 50-bed hospital along with 10-bed ventilator facility in partnership with Nepal Army and Armed Police Force and Nepal Police. The hospital will be established in the building of erstwhile National Trading Limited within a week. The facility is being established to address potential outbreak of COVID-19.

    The State government has also decided to close all border crossings with India by urging the federal government for the same. Two northern border crossings with China—Kimanthanka and Olangchunggola were closed for cross border movements of locals since 19 January by China. The government said it upheld its already circulated decision to end bigger gatherings all over the state.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

