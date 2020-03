Kathmandu, 21 March : The Higher Institutions and Secondary Schools’ Association Nepal (HISSAN) has agreed to provide spaces at its educational institutions across the country to set up quarantine areas amid coronavirus fear. HISSAN would provide spaces with capacity of accommodating 5,000 people at its educational institutions across the country for quarantine zones in coordination with the government if need be, according to HISSAN.

People’s News Monitoring Service