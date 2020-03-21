  • Saturday 21st March 2020
People's Review

Hospitals directed to deal with emergency cases only

  • Published on: March 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 March : The government has directed  the hospitals in Kathmandu Valley which have higher than the 50-bed capacity to admit emergency patients only so that they can provide services to COVID-19 patients whenever necessary. It has instructed them not to refer suspected patients to other hospitals

    The Ministry of Health and Population issuing the directives,  has urged the hospitals to implement the directives till April 12. The hospitals have been directed to refer other cases which do not require immediate checkup and operation to other  hospital having  beds below 50.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

