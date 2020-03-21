Hospitals directed to deal with emergency cases only

Kathmandu, 21 March : The government has directed the hospitals in Kathmandu Valley which have higher than the 50-bed capacity to admit emergency patients only so that they can provide services to COVID-19 patients whenever necessary. It has instructed them not to refer suspected patients to other hospitals

The Ministry of Health and Population issuing the directives, has urged the hospitals to implement the directives till April 12. The hospitals have been directed to refer other cases which do not require immediate checkup and operation to other hospital having beds below 50.

People’s News Monitoring Service