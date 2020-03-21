India, China to help Nepal on fight against COVID-19

Kathmandu, 21 March: India has assured to provide necessary medical support along with sending rapid response team to Nepal if needed to fight against COVID-19.

Indian Foreign Affairs Minister S Jayashankar, over telephonic conversation with Nepali counterpart Pradeep Gyawali on Friday, had made such an offer.

Gyawali had welcomed the Indian offer and extended thanks to the Indian minister, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Gyawali had given stress on easy supply of necessary medicines and food items from India.

On the other hand, China has also assured to provide medical support for Nepal.

On Friday, officials from China’s foreign ministry, people’s health department and health commission had held video conference with officials from 18 countries including Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service