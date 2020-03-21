  • Saturday 21st March 2020
NORVIC hospital’s reaction on coronavirus havoc

  • Published on: March 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 March: An audio message circulated via messenger on Saturday morning claiming death of several persons at NORVIC hospital in Thapathali became viral in social media.

    In the message circulated via social networks had quoted a staffer in the hospital.

    The hospital, however, declined the report of coronavirus death in the hospital.

    Issuing a notice, the hospital has expressed surprise on the claim and stated that there was case of coronavirus positive in the hospital.

    Now, the Police have started investigation on the fake audio message.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

