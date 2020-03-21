NRNs constructing 4.55 Megawatt hydel project

Kathmandu, 21 March : A hydropower project is to be constructed in Gorkha at joint investment of Non-Resident Nepalis and local partners. Bikas Hydropower Company is constructing the hydel project at Upper Machhakhola Hydropower Project at Machha rivulet in Gorkha.

Non-resident Nepalis residing in Malaysia since long are investing on the hydel project with 4.55 Megawatt capacity.The project will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 816.5 million. Out of this, the investors will invest Rs 326.5 million as equity capital. An investment agreement has been signed by which the government-owned Rastriya Banijya Bank would invest Rs 489.9 million. The proportion of the equity capital and loan investment would be 40 and 60 per cent.

People’s News Monitoring Service