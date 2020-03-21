  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
People's Review

One arrested on the charge of spreading misleading audio about coronavirus

  Published on: March 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 March: The Police has arrested one person on the charge of misleading audio claiming coronavirus positive cases found at Norvic hospital.

    Bijaya Thapa, 20, from Ramechhap and currently staying in Sipadol, Bhaktapur has been arrested by the police, according to Nepal police spokesman DIG Shailesh Thapa Chhetri.

    As per the existing law of the country, people involved in creating havoc in the society by misleading information can be punished with one year jail term and/or upto 10 thousand rupees worth fine.

