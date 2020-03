Kathmandu, 21 March : According to the Metropolitan Traffic Police, more than 370,000 people have left the Kathmandu Valley in the last three days owing to the fear of COVID-19. The number of people leaving Kathmandu Valley for their home via Nagdhunga, Jagati, Pharping and Nagarjun checkpoints has increased significantly in the last three days. Since the air passengers are not included here the number of people leaving the Valley is even higher.

People’s News Monitoring Service