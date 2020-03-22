  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
People's Review

Govt funded doctors to be assigned to treat corona patients

  • Published on: March 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 March : The government has decided to assign the doctors who studied under the government scholarship scheme to treat the potential patients of COVID-19.Minister for Health and Population, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, decided to mobilize the people who completed MBBS and MD courses with the government funding to take care of the patients. The ministry has already written to offices of the chief ministers in the seven provinces to make sure that the scholarship-recipient doctors will be available whenever required.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

