HBL announces special packages

Kathmandu, 22 March : Himalayan Bank Ltd (HBL) on its 27th anniversary has announced special discount packages to all its valued clienteles in more than 100 outlets of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan along with other places of Nepal. Among the 100-plus outlets, HBL has recently inked an agreement with Siddhartha Business Group of Hospitality to provide 10 per cent special discount to HBL patrons in all of its 19 outlets, as per a media release.

