  Sunday 22nd March 2020
Immigration officials send 64 Nepalis to quarantine

  Published on: March 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 March : The immigration officials have sent  64 Nepalis to quarantine centre Kharipati, Bhaktapur  for breaching immigration rules. They had come home from Japan, Malaysia and Gulf nations-  the restricted countries, taking flights of Thai Airways and Air India. In a bid to prevent possible spread of coronaviris, the government had imposed a ban to all passengers travelling from those countries. According to media reports, the airlines too have violated Nepal government’s directives. The Department of Immigration has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal to take action  against airlines companies for defying immigration rules.

