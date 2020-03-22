NC postpones membership drive

Kathmandu, 22 March : The Nepali Congress has postponed the distribution and renewal of the active membership of party till mid-April. The preparatory works of the 14th general convention of party has been halted in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and its possible menace in the country.Spokesperson of the party, Bishwo Prakash Sharma, in a statement said, “NC has already postponed big gathering and conferences. Now, the distribution of active membership and renewal has been postponed.”

People’s News Monitoring Service