  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
Nepal, Pakistani Foreign Ministers exchange congratulatory messages

  • Published on: March 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 March : Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Qureshi exchanged the messages of congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and Pakistan.

    In their messages exchanged , both the Foreign Ministers expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust, understanding and cooperation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Minister Gyawali has emphasized on the potentials for the development of bilateral relations covering the areas like trade, tourism, investment and people to people contact, among others. Nepal and Pakistan had established diplomatic relations on 20 March 1960.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

