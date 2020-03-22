  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
People's Review

NSU demands closure of all Nepal-India border passes

  • Published on: March 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 March: Nepali Congress’ student wing Nepal Student Union has demanded immediate closure of the Nepal-India border passes to stop possible transmission of coronavirus.

    The Union has stated in a press statement that as coronavirus outbreak has spread in Indian states having adjoined borders with Nepal, all the Nepal-India passes have to be closed immediately to stop people entering Nepal from Indian virus affected zones.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Previous «

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Home Minister asks Indian ambassador for joint action in controlling immigration
    Home Minister asks Indian ambassador for joint action in controlling immigration
    NSU demands closure of all Nepal-India border passes
    NSU demands closure of all Nepal-India border passes
    Cabinet meeting today
    Cabinet meeting today
    HBL announces special packages
    HBL announces special packages
    Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended
    Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended
    NC postpones membership drive
    NC postpones membership drive
    Health officials directed not to leave KTM Valley
    Health officials directed not to leave KTM Valley
    Nepal, Pakistani Foreign Ministers exchange congratulatory messages
    Nepal, Pakistani Foreign Ministers exchange congratulatory messages
    Road accident claims son and father
    Road accident claims son and father
    Ward member arrested on rape charge
    Ward member arrested on rape charge

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology