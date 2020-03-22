  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
People's Review

Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended

  • Published on: March 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 March: Political leaders are found staying in self quarantine to avoid possible coronavirus infection. Reports state that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has suspended political meeting except from holding meeting with some important ministers and aides. Oli is staying in self quarantine, according to the Baluatar sources.

    Accordingly, Nepal Communist party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal and main opposition party, NC’s president Sher Bahadur Deuba are also staying at home by avoiding party activities. They have stopped meeting with the party leaders and workers also.

    Nepali Congress has already stopped the process of giving active membership to the party workers.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Cabinet meeting today
    Cabinet meeting today
    HBL announces special packages
    HBL announces special packages
    Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended
    Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended
    NC postpones membership drive
    NC postpones membership drive
    Health officials directed not to leave KTM Valley
    Health officials directed not to leave KTM Valley
    Nepal, Pakistani Foreign Ministers exchange congratulatory messages
    Nepal, Pakistani Foreign Ministers exchange congratulatory messages
    Road accident claims son and father
    Road accident claims son and father
    Ward member arrested on rape charge
    Ward member arrested on rape charge
    Suicide inciters arrested from Bhaktapur
    Suicide inciters arrested from Bhaktapur
    Immigration officials send 64 Nepalis to quarantine
    Immigration officials send 64 Nepalis to quarantine

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology