Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended

Kathmandu, 22 March: Political leaders are found staying in self quarantine to avoid possible coronavirus infection. Reports state that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has suspended political meeting except from holding meeting with some important ministers and aides. Oli is staying in self quarantine, according to the Baluatar sources.

Accordingly, Nepal Communist party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal and main opposition party, NC’s president Sher Bahadur Deuba are also staying at home by avoiding party activities. They have stopped meeting with the party leaders and workers also.

Nepali Congress has already stopped the process of giving active membership to the party workers.

People’s News Monitoring Service