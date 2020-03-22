  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
Road accident claims son and father

  Published on: March 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 March : A man and his son have died while his wife was injured in a road mishap that happened on the Araniko highway , Bhaisepati in Banepa municipality-13 this morning. Min Bahadur Shrestha,35, was travelling in a motorcycle along with his wife Sunita Shrestha and five-year-old son Subin Shrestha when they were hit by a mini-truck coming from the opposite direction. Min Bahadur and his son Subin died during treatment while his wife is undergoing treatment at the Scheer Memorial Hospital in Banepa, according to police.

