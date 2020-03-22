  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
People's Review

Seventeen Indian security personnel killed

  • Published on: March 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 March : According to Indian media reports, at least 17 Indian security personnel have been killed by Naxals after coming under heavy fire in Chintagufa in Sukma today.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Govt funded doctors to be assigned to treat corona patients
    Govt funded doctors to be assigned to treat corona patients
    Seventeen Indian security personnel killed
    Seventeen Indian security personnel killed
    Sixty-seven-year-old Nepali tested positive for coronavirus
    Sixty-seven-year-old Nepali tested positive for coronavirus
    Home Minister asks Indian ambassador for joint action in controlling immigration
    Home Minister asks Indian ambassador for joint action in controlling immigration
    NSU demands closure of all Nepal-India border passes
    NSU demands closure of all Nepal-India border passes
    Cabinet meeting today
    Cabinet meeting today
    HBL announces special packages
    HBL announces special packages
    Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended
    Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended
    NC postpones membership drive
    NC postpones membership drive
    Health officials directed not to leave KTM Valley
    Health officials directed not to leave KTM Valley

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology