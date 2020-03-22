  • Sunday 22nd March 2020
People's Review

Suicide inciters arrested from Bhaktapur

  • Published on: March 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 March : Three persons have been apprehended  from Bhaktapur on the charge of seconding and encouraging suicide. According to Thimi-based Metropolitan Police Circle, Apsara Banskota, 36, of Dhading, Sunita Subba, 34, and Aniha Subba, 25, of Taplejung have been arrested for allegedly abetting Bimala Rai, 35, of Khotang district to kill herself. The accused  physically and mentally tortured Rai to take extreme step,according to an FIR filed by the kin of deceased. Based on the FIR, police nabbed them.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Cabinet meeting today
    Cabinet meeting today
    HBL announces special packages
    HBL announces special packages
    Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended
    Political leaders in self-quarantine, political activities suspended
    NC postpones membership drive
    NC postpones membership drive
    Health officials directed not to leave KTM Valley
    Health officials directed not to leave KTM Valley
    Nepal, Pakistani Foreign Ministers exchange congratulatory messages
    Nepal, Pakistani Foreign Ministers exchange congratulatory messages
    Road accident claims son and father
    Road accident claims son and father
    Ward member arrested on rape charge
    Ward member arrested on rape charge
    Suicide inciters arrested from Bhaktapur
    Suicide inciters arrested from Bhaktapur
    Immigration officials send 64 Nepalis to quarantine
    Immigration officials send 64 Nepalis to quarantine

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology