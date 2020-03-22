Suicide inciters arrested from Bhaktapur

Kathmandu, 22 March : Three persons have been apprehended from Bhaktapur on the charge of seconding and encouraging suicide. According to Thimi-based Metropolitan Police Circle, Apsara Banskota, 36, of Dhading, Sunita Subba, 34, and Aniha Subba, 25, of Taplejung have been arrested for allegedly abetting Bimala Rai, 35, of Khotang district to kill herself. The accused physically and mentally tortured Rai to take extreme step,according to an FIR filed by the kin of deceased. Based on the FIR, police nabbed them.

People’s News Monitoring Service