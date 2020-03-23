  • Monday 23rd March 2020
People's Review

BFIs to continue service

  • Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March : The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), has directed all types of banks and financial institutions (BFIs) to continue with the banking services with necessary precautions during the isolation period.  Issuing a circular the central bank dierected all BFIs to serve the customers . “As the government has defined banking services under the very essential services,   the BFIs  must to carry on with their services as usual,”  NRB circular reads.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

