BFIs to continue service

Kathmandu, 23 March : The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), has directed all types of banks and financial institutions (BFIs) to continue with the banking services with necessary precautions during the isolation period. Issuing a circular the central bank dierected all BFIs to serve the customers . “As the government has defined banking services under the very essential services, the BFIs must to carry on with their services as usual,” NRB circular reads.

