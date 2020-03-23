  • Monday 23rd March 2020
People's Review

Borders with India and China sealed

  • Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March : In a bid to prevent a possible spread of the COVID-19 from the neighboring countries into Nepal, the government has decided to close all the entry points with India and China for a week starting today.Although the cross-border human movement will be restricted until midnight March 29, supply of goods from the countries will continue as usual.

    The government’s decision to seal the border with both India and China to restrict cross border human movement initially for a week comes after its decision to suspend all international flights to and from Nepal effective from March 22 to March 31 as a precautionary measures to contain the spread of  deadly coronavirus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

