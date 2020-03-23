  • Monday 23rd March 2020
People's Review

CellPay announces free fund transfer service

  Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Cellcom Pvt Ltd, an NRB licensed payment service provider CellPay has announced that considering the present chaos situation created from coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak globally, it has decided to provide free fund transfer service effective from 22 till 31 March.

    As the government has suggested the citizens to avid crowd taking precaution against the deadly virus, CellPay clients can transfer fund from the bank account at free of cost by using CellPay apps while remaining at home.

