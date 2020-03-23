CellPay announces free fund transfer service

Cellcom Pvt Ltd, an NRB licensed payment service provider CellPay has announced that considering the present chaos situation created from coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak globally, it has decided to provide free fund transfer service effective from 22 till 31 March.

As the government has suggested the citizens to avid crowd taking precaution against the deadly virus, CellPay clients can transfer fund from the bank account at free of cost by using CellPay apps while remaining at home.

People’s News Monitoring Service