Chitwan prohibits public vehicles’ entry

Kathmandu, 23 March : The Chitwan District Administration Office has imposed a prohibition on entry of any public vehicles from other districts as a precautionary measure against possible spread of coronavirus. According to media reports, it has deployed security personnel at the entry points to restrict the entry of public vehicles from other districts.The government of Nepal has also banned long-distance vehicles in the country from today owing to a possible outbreak of deadly virus.
