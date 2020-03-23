  • Monday 23rd March 2020
People's Review

Chitwan prohibits public vehicles’ entry

  • Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March : The Chitwan District Administration Office has imposed a prohibition on entry of any public vehicles from other districts as a precautionary measure against possible spread of  coronavirus. According to media reports, it  has deployed security personnel  at the entry points to restrict the entry of public vehicles from other districts.The government of Nepal has also banned long-distance vehicles in the country from today owing to a possible outbreak of deadly virus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

