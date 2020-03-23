  • Monday 23rd March 2020
People's Review

Curfew clamped in Kailai

  • Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March : The Kailai District Administration Office  has imposed curfew in the district effective from 2 pm today until further notice.This step is taken as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 as the infection continues to claim thousands of lives across the world.Issuing a notice today, the  District Administration Office said that the decision to clamp curfew was taken to forbid any public activities and gatherings to occur to minimize the risk of flu-like infection.

