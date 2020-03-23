Curfew clamped in Kailai

Kathmandu, 23 March : The Kailai District Administration Office has imposed curfew in the district effective from 2 pm today until further notice.This step is taken as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 as the infection continues to claim thousands of lives across the world.Issuing a notice today, the District Administration Office said that the decision to clamp curfew was taken to forbid any public activities and gatherings to occur to minimize the risk of flu-like infection.

People’s News Monitoring Service