Global IME Bank to contribute Rs.11.5 million

Kathmandu, 23 March : Global IME Bank Limited jas decided to contibute Rs. 10 million to the aid fund of the government to prevent and control COVID-19. Issuing a press release the Bank has stated that it supported the government as per its corporate social responsibility to move forward shoulder by shoulder with the government in protecting its people from the deadly virus and encourage other helping hands to come forward to extend their generous support.

“The Bank will collect funds from the volunteer donors opening an account at the Bank for the same and handover the collected amount will be handed over to the government as early as possible,” reads the press release. People’s News Monitoring Service