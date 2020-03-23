  • Monday 23rd March 2020
Global IME Bank to contribute Rs.11.5 million

  Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March : Global IME Bank Limited jas  decided to contibute Rs. 10 million to the aid fund of the government to prevent and control COVID-19. Issuing a press release  the Bank  has stated that it supported the government as per its corporate social responsibility to move forward shoulder by shoulder with the government in protecting its people from the deadly virus and encourage other helping hands to come forward to extend their  generous support.

    “The Bank will collect funds from the volunteer donors opening an account at the Bank for the same  and handover the collected amount will be handed over  to the government  as early as possible,” reads the press release.

