Health Minister’s PA involved in shady activities

Kathmandu, 23 March : Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal’s personal secretary Leelaraj Poudel is allegedly involved in carrying out suspicious activities tarnishing Minister’s image. According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, Paudel has intensified his meetings with Bishal Pandit, supplier of hospital equipment Pandit . Paudel’s repeated meetings with Pundit is objectionable as he he alleged of sharing classified information relating to decisions made by the minister to subordinate bodies of the Ministry.

People’s News Monitoring Service