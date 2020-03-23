  • Monday 23rd March 2020
People's Review

Health Minister’s PA involved in shady activities

  Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March : Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal’s personal secretary Leelaraj Poudel is allegedly involved in  carrying out suspicious activities tarnishing Minister’s image. According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, Paudel has intensified his meetings with Bishal Pandit, supplier of hospital equipment Pandit . Paudel’s repeated meetings with Pundit is objectionable as he he alleged of sharing classified information relating to decisions made by the minister to subordinate bodies of the Ministry.

