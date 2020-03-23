Machhapuchre Bank manages hand washing facility

Kathmandu, 23 March: Machhapuchre Bank Ltd, in collaboration with Kathmandu Municipality Police, urging locals to wash hands with soap to avoid coronavirus epidemic, has managed water-tank with soap in different parts of the Kathmandu city.

The Bank has managed 5000 litre water tank, soap and sanitizer in different parts of the city.

The hand-washing facility installed by the Bank was jointly inaugurated by Bank’s officiating chief executive officer Shantosh Koirala and Kathmandu Metropolitan Police DIG Bishworaj Pokhrel amidst a function.

The Bank has established hand-washing facility in 16 main places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.

People’s News Monitoring Service