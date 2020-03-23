  • Monday 23rd March 2020
Machhapuchre Bank manages hand washing facility

  Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March: Machhapuchre Bank Ltd, in collaboration with Kathmandu Municipality Police, urging locals to wash hands with soap to avoid coronavirus epidemic, has managed water-tank with soap in different parts of the Kathmandu city.

    The Bank has managed 5000 litre water tank, soap and sanitizer in different parts of the city.

    The hand-washing facility installed by the Bank was jointly inaugurated by Bank’s officiating chief executive officer Shantosh Koirala and Kathmandu Metropolitan Police DIG Bishworaj Pokhrel amidst a function.

    The Bank has established hand-washing facility in 16 main places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.

    Whopping corruption in Armed Police Force
    Machhapuchre Bank manages hand washing facility
    Public Hearing Committee approves Mahendra Pandey’s nomination
    CellPay announces free fund transfer service
    Second COVID-19 case in Kathmandu
    Six, along with Biplav’s brother arrested
    Armed Police to monitor Nepal-India border in Darchula
    Sale of meat, liquor banned
    BFIs to continue service
    Borders with India and China sealed

