Nepal goes for week-long lock down from tomorrow morning

    • Kathmandu, 23 March : With a new case of coronavirus confirmed in  the country, the government has announced more stringent measures to combat  possible spread of COVID-19 .  A meeting of COVID-19 Prevention and Control Coordination Committee led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense  held on Monday decided to enforce these 8 decisions from 6 am tomorrow till 6 am on March 31.

    -No one should go out except for medical emergencies and food purchases.

    -All kinds of public and private vehicles are banned except for the permitted vehicles, and those used by medical professionals and security agencies. 

    -All domestic flights are halted except for the ones used by the security agencies and other designated flights. 

    -Related heads of offices should grant a leave except for the most essential services like health, security, food, water, milk, electricity, telecommunication, information and communication, customs, quarantine, garbage management. 

    -Except for drugs and health equipment manufacturing, food, water, milk, energy companies, all other private industries grant a leave to workers and staff. 

    -Businesses should manage ways to supply drugs and drugs-related material. Those hoarding goods, creating artificial shortage, black marketers, and obstructing supplies will be punished as per the law, and those goods will be confiscated and used in medical treatments. 

    -This order is implemented as per the Infectious Disease Act, 2020’s Subsection 2 of Section 2.  To implement this order, all chief district officers will be mobilized and the Local administration Act, 2028 will be activated. 

