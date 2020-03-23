Nepal to follow Chinese model on fight against COVID19

Kathmandu, 23 March: In fight against coronavirus outbreak, Nepal has planned to follow Chinese modality of lockdown the city in case of deadly disease outbreak.

In the recent past, China had lockdown the entire Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan, epicenter of coronavirus to fight against COVID-19 outbreak. The model is considered to be effective to control the epidemic.

Another model adopted by South Korea and Singapore to control the disease is also effective, under which, there was no total lockdown, yet, enough treatment camps were establish and citizens were asked to stay at home.

Sunday’s cabinet meeting has decided to close Nepal’s borders with India and China for minimum seven days. Also, all international flights have been suspended.

People’s News Monitoring Service