  • Monday 23rd March 2020
People's Review

Public Hearing Committee approves Mahendra Pandey’s nomination

  • Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March: Today’s Public Hearing Committee has approved Mahendra Pandey’s nomination as the ambassador to China.

    The Committee had expressed satisfaction on Pandey’s plan on enhancing Nepal-China relations.

    Pandey had stated that during his tenure, he will try to include Nepali scientists in investigation on coronavirus.

    After approval from the Public Hearing Committee, Pandey should wait for Beijing’s agremo for his appointment as the ambassador to China.

    People’s News Monitoring Service   

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Whopping corruption in Armed Police Force
    Whopping corruption in Armed Police Force
    Machhapuchre Bank manages hand washing facility
    Machhapuchre Bank manages hand washing facility
    Public Hearing Committee approves Mahendra Pandey’s nomination
    Public Hearing Committee approves Mahendra Pandey’s nomination
    CellPay announces free fund transfer service
    CellPay announces free fund transfer service
    Second COVID-19 case in Kathmandu
    Second COVID-19 case in Kathmandu
    Six, along with Biplav’s brother arrested
    Six, along with Biplav’s brother arrested
    Armed Police to monitor Nepal-India border in Darchula
    Armed Police to monitor Nepal-India border in Darchula
    Sale of meat, liquor banned
    Sale of meat, liquor banned
    BFIs to continue service
    BFIs to continue service
    Borders with India and China sealed
    Borders with India and China sealed

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology