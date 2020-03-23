Public Hearing Committee approves Mahendra Pandey’s nomination

Kathmandu, 23 March: Today’s Public Hearing Committee has approved Mahendra Pandey’s nomination as the ambassador to China.

The Committee had expressed satisfaction on Pandey’s plan on enhancing Nepal-China relations.

Pandey had stated that during his tenure, he will try to include Nepali scientists in investigation on coronavirus.

After approval from the Public Hearing Committee, Pandey should wait for Beijing’s agremo for his appointment as the ambassador to China.

People’s News Monitoring Service