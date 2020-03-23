Second COVID-19 case in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, 23 March: Second COVID-19 infected patient found in Kathmandu. A 19-year-old female, returned from France recently, was found COVID-19 positive, informed Health Minister Bhanunhakta Dhakal.

At a press conference organised today, the Minister said that the lady under self-quarantine at her home, was taken to Sukraraj Topical and Epidemiology Hospital, Teku and medical report confirmed COVID-19 positive.

People’s News Monitoring Service