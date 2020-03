Kathmandu, 23 March: Six party workers belonging to Netrw Bikram Chand Biplav, along with his elder brother have been arrested by the Police from Lalitpur.

The Police had arrested them on Sunday at a time when they were extorting money from locals. Biplav’s elder brother Jayendrabahadur Chand, Binod Chand, Prem KC, Kamal Sunwar, and Anil Magar have been arrested by the Police.

The government has banned all activities of the Nepal Communist Party led by Biplav.

People’s News Monitoring Service