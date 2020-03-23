  • Monday 23rd March 2020
Whopping corruption in Armed Police Force

  Published on: March 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 March : The Inspector General of Armed Police Force Shailendra Khanal has implementd his own list of personnel defying the allotments approved by the Cabinet. According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, after Khanal assumed the charge of office, he has ignored the list of police personnel prepared by the Cabinet. His list not only differs form that of Cabinet but also with Police Personnel Record Department. Metmani Chaudhary, an MP, has raised this issue publicly but Ministry of Home Affairs has not heeded seriously to it. Khanal has spent Rs 60 million on fuel expenses for his two vehicles and a couple of motorcycles.  He had procured furniture worth Rs 13 million and no body knows where the furniture is . He invited bid for the supply of necessary materials for the disaster management and huge amount was paid without procuring anything.

