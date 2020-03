25 Years Ago

Is “Mahakali package” an Indian idea?

Prime Minister Mohan Mohan Adhikari appearing on a NTV programme last week made the following disclosure with respect to the Tanakpur issue: “A new suggestion from the Indian government has been received. It will be discussed in detail during my forthcoming India visit. We are not for putting other issues aside harping on the Tanakpur matter only.”

People’s Review 9 March, 1995