  • Tuesday 24th March 2020
People's Review

Foreign Minister enquires about the status of Nepalis abroad

  • Published on: March 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 March :Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradip Kumar Gyawali took stock of Nepali migrant workers in the Middle East and African countries with the Nepali ambassadors of respective countries through a video conference amid the global coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

    Amid the global pandemic, Minister Gyawali spoke to Nepali ambassadors in the Middle East and African countries to enquire about the status of Nepali workers and the effects of COVID-19 in the Nepali economy and foreign employment, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

