  • Tuesday 24th March 2020
Health equipment yet to arrive

  • Published on: March 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 March : Though the  High-level Co-ordination Committee  headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel to take necessary measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 had entrusted the Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali -led task force to procure N-95 mask, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Portable Ventilator, Monitor, PPE Kits, Thermal Thermometer, Thermal Scanner and other essential equipment, it is uncertain when these indispensable paraphernalia will be available to the medics and health facilities. According to Minister Gywali, sincere attempts have been made to procure the equipment and a diplomatic note has been dispatched to New Delhi and Beijing in addition to other potential countries via Nepali missions.

