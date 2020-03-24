  • Tuesday 24th March 2020
NA suspends Ghodejatra festival

  • Published on: March 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 March: Nepal Army, which was organizing Ghodejatra festival every year has suspended it for this year considering global threats created by coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

    As per the lunar calendar, today is the Ghodejatra (Horse) festival.

    However, a video recorded during preparation of the festival and President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s message on the occasion was telecasted from Nepal Television this afternoon.

