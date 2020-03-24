  • Tuesday 24th March 2020
People's Review

Pakistan’s National Day observed

  • Published on: March 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 March: On the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan 23 March, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan on 23 March. Ambassador of Pakistan Mazhar Javed hoisted the national flag of Pakistan.

    In line with the measures and decisions taken by the Nepal government, the ceremony was organized at a very limited scale. Likewise the earlier scheduled National Day Reception and Pakistan Music Concert were postponed.

    People’ News Monitoring Service

