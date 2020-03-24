Sanitizer industries coming up

Kathmandu, 34 March: As scarcity of hand sanitizer increases in the market, some industries have taken initiation to manufacture it. According to media reports, Morang-based Himigiri Hygiene Pvt. Ltd, Chitawan’s Meteri Jaibik Pad Utpadan Kendra and Lawanya Luxury Ayurved, Kathmandu have started producing hand sanitizer. A shop manufacturing industry based in Sonapur of Sunsari district has applied at the Department of Industry (DoI) for the same and the DoI is in the process of approval.

People’s News Monitoring Service