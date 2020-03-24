  • Tuesday 24th March 2020
People's Review

Sanitizer industries coming up

  Published on: March 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 34 March: As scarcity of hand sanitizer increases in the market, some industries have taken initiation to manufacture  it. According to media reports, Morang-based Himigiri Hygiene Pvt. Ltd, Chitawan’s Meteri Jaibik Pad Utpadan Kendra and Lawanya Luxury Ayurved, Kathmandu have started producing hand sanitizer. A shop manufacturing industry based in Sonapur of Sunsari district has applied at the Department of Industry (DoI) for the same and the DoI is in the process of approval.

