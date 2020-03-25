Senior journalist Deuja no more

Kathmandu, 25 March: Senior journalist Dhurba Kumar Deuja passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at Himal Hospital. He was suffering from neuro-related disease for a long time.

Born on 31 December, 1942, Deuja had served as the director of Redio Nepal. Later, he became chairman of the government news agency Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) and Gorkhapatra Corporation.

Deuja’s last rites were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today.

Late Deuja is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

People’s Review weekly family prays to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and extends heartfelt condolences to all members of the bereaved family.

People’s News Monitoring Service