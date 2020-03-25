3rd COVID-19 positive patient was returned from Gulf country recently

Kathmandu, 25 March: The person infected with COVID-19, was recently returned from Gulf country.

30 year old youth was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward in the Teku Hospital after COVID-19 symptoms and test reports confirmed he was COVID-19 positive, said Runa Jha, director Runa Jha of the National Public Health Laboratory, Teku.

Along with the present case, total number of COVID-19 infected patients has reached 3 in Nepal.

Earlier, one patient has already been discharged after undergoing treatment and another 19 year old girl, who was returned from France, is undergoing treatment at Teku Hospital. She is out of danger.

People’s News Monitoring Service