Border points with China to be opened for trade

Kathmandu, 25 March :The government has decided to open border points with China for trade.The High -level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control COVID-19, led by to fight coronavirus under Deputy Prime Minister Iswhore Pokharel decided to open the border points as per the protocols prepared by the health and agriculture ministries.The border points of Rasuwagadi and Tatopani, that were shut down since January 29, will be opened for import of goods. The government on Sunday had decided to shut down all border points with India and China to bar the movement of people for a week starting from Monday. The Ministry of foreign Affairs will expedite the process through diplomatic channels in close coordination with Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Home Affairs.

People’s News Monitoring Service