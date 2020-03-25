  • Wednesday 25th March 2020
People's Review

Border points with China to be opened for trade

  • Published on: March 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 March :The government  has decided to open border points with China for trade.The High -level Coordination Committee  for the Prevention and Control COVID-19, led by to fight coronavirus under Deputy Prime Minister Iswhore Pokharel  decided  to open the border points as per the protocols prepared by the health and agriculture ministries.The border points of Rasuwagadi and Tatopani, that were shut down since January 29, will be opened for import of goods. The government on Sunday had decided to shut down all border points with India and China to bar the movement of people for a week starting from Monday. The Ministry of foreign Affairs will expedite the process through diplomatic channels in close coordination with Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Home Affairs.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nagarkot hotels to be turned into quarantine area
    Nagarkot hotels to be turned into quarantine area
    Supreme Court rejects to issue interim order
    Supreme Court rejects to issue interim order
    Border points with China to be opened for trade
    Border points with China to be opened for trade
    Govt provides medical items to hospitals
    Govt provides medical items to hospitals
    PM Oli appeals to remain indoors
    PM Oli appeals to remain indoors
    Senior journalist Deuja no more
    Senior journalist Deuja no more
    3rd COVID-19 positive patient was returned from Gulf country recently
    3rd COVID-19 positive patient was returned from Gulf country recently
    3rd coronavirus positive reported in Nepal
    3rd coronavirus positive reported in Nepal
    Nepal finds second case of coronavirus
    Nepal finds second case of coronavirus
    Can Nepal face global recession caused by COVID-19?
    Can Nepal face global recession caused by COVID-19?

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology